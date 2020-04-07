Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] shares went lower by -2.80% from its previous closing of 1.79, now trading at the price of $1.74, also subtracting -0.05 points. Is PLYA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 752957.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PLYA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 81.46M float and a 8.48% run over in the last seven days. PLYA share price has been hovering between 8.95 and 1.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLYA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.73, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] sitting at 4.00% and its Gross Margin at 41.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.24. Its Return on Equity is -0.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.13.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has 144.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 258.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.30 to 8.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] a Reliable Buy?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.