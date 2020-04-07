QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] saw a change by 0.73% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.36. The company is holding 192.18M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -95.74% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -92.31%, trading +37.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 192.18M shares valued at 9.17 million were bought and sold.

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $0.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 79.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.95. Its Return on Equity is -3.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.80%. These metrics suggest that this QEP Resources Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has 192.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.07, which indicates that it is 21.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.