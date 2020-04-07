Radian Group Inc. [RDN] saw a change by 15.93% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.03. The company is holding 235.30M shares with keeping 195.52M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.73% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -50.48% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -49.98%, trading +35.89% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 235.30M shares valued at 1.36 million were bought and sold.

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Radian Group Inc. [RDN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.02, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] sitting at 59.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.00. These measurements indicate that Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.06. Its Return on Equity is 17.40%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.62 and P/E Ratio of 4.09. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has 235.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.53 to 26.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 12.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Radian Group Inc. [RDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Radian Group Inc. [RDN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.