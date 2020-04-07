Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] gained by 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $0.42 price per share at the time. Remark Holdings Inc. represents 53.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 22.41M with the latest information.

The Remark Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $0.42 with 5.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MARK shares recorded 3.15M.

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give MARK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.42, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] sitting at -85.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 152.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] has 53.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 15.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.