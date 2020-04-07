The share price of Rosehill Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: ROSE] inclined by $0.35, presently trading at $0.34. The company’s shares saw 35.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.25 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ROSE jumped by 29.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.5100 compared to -0.0768 of all time high it touched on 04/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -57.96%, while additionally dropping -88.74% during the last 12 months. Rosehill Resources Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.97% increase from the current trading price.

Rosehill Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:ROSE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROSE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.34, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] sitting at 24.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.33. Its Return on Equity is 84.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that Rosehill Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 418.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.59 and P/E Ratio of 0.33. These metrics all suggest that Rosehill Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] has 41.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 5.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.34, which indicates that it is 67.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.