Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] gained by 16.63% on the last trading session, reaching $87.18 price per share at the time. Ross Stores Inc. represents 378.04M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 32.96B with the latest information.

The Ross Stores Inc. traded at the price of $87.18 with 5.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ROST shares recorded 3.12M.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $87.18, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.55. Its Return on Equity is 50.30%, and its Return on Assets is 18.00%. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.66 and P/E Ratio of 18.95. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has 378.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.30 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 8.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.