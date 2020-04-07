RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBL] gained by 2.22% on the last trading session, reaching $0.24 price per share at the time. RumbleON Inc. represents 43.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 10.06M with the latest information.

The RumbleON Inc. traded at the price of $0.24 with 1.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RMBL shares recorded 646.96K.

RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to RumbleON Inc. [RMBL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RMBL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.24, with the high estimate being $2.75, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] sitting at -4.00% and its Gross Margin at 6.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] has 43.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 5.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] a Reliable Buy?

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.