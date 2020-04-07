Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] saw a change by 8.06% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.73. The company is holding 253.83M shares with keeping 123.70M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 88.25% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -52.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -53.06%, trading +86.93% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 253.83M shares valued at 574023.0 were bought and sold.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SHLX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.73, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] sitting at 42.70% and its Gross Margin at 92.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 75.70. These measurements indicate that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.72. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 19.20%. These metrics all suggest that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 134.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 83.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 6.47. These metrics all suggest that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has 253.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.70 to 22.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 17.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.