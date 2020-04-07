Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] saw a change by 18.75% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.01. The company is holding 87.60M shares with keeping 79.37M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 71.54% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -74.78% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -66.99%, trading +69.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 87.60M shares valued at 3.64 million were bought and sold.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIX an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 140.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 87.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 12.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.