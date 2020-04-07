Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] shares went higher by 1.15% from its previous closing of 2.61, now trading at the price of $2.64, also adding 0.03 points. Is SRNE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SRNE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 119.30M float and a 41.08% run over in the last seven days. SRNE share price has been hovering between 5.09 and 1.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SRNE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.64, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 61.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.62. Its Return on Equity is -343.70%, and its Return on Assets is -50.50%. These metrics suggest that this Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 370.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 319.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.22.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has 147.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 385.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 5.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 20.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] a Reliable Buy?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.