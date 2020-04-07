StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] stock went up by 10.12% or 2.25 points up from its previous closing price of 22.24. The stock reached $24.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, STNE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.36% in the period of the last 7 days.

STNE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.48, at one point touching $19.29. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -47.55%. The 52-week high currently stands at 46.69 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -38.05% after the recent low of 17.72.

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STNE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.41, with the high estimate being $238.14, the low estimate being $121.36 and the median estimate amounting to $187.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] sitting at 52.70% and its Gross Margin at 82.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.60. These measurements indicate that StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.85. Its Return on Equity is 14.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STNE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 213.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 34.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 37.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has 309.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.72 to 46.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. [STNE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.