Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] dipped by -7.13% on the last trading session, reaching $0.49 price per share at the time. Sundial Growers Inc. represents 112.53M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 59.51M with the latest information.

The Sundial Growers Inc. traded at the price of $0.49 with 616918.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SNDL shares recorded 1.57M.

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SNDL an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.49, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 26.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -195.64. Its Return on Equity is -190.90%, and its Return on Assets is -64.50%. These metrics suggest that this Sundial Growers Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has 112.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 13.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] a Reliable Buy?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.