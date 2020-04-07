Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] stock went up by 18.49% or 2.5 points up from its previous closing price of 13.52. The stock reached $16.02 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, THC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -15.18% in the period of the last 7 days.

THC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.72, at one point touching $12.44. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -59.31%. The 52-week high currently stands at 39.37 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -56.65% after the recent low of 10.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give THC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.08, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] sitting at 7.00% and its Gross Margin at 83.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.64. Its Return on Equity is 97.30%, and its Return on Assets is -1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates THC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 102.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has 115.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.00 to 39.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 13.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.