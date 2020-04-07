The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.[IPG] stock saw a move by 10.60% on Monday, touching 5.81 million. Based on the recent volume, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IPG shares recorded 410.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] stock additionally went down by -7.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -25.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IPG stock is set at -30.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -34.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IPG shares showcased -27.96% decrease. IPG saw 25.20 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.63 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.02, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.07. Its Return on Equity is 26.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IPG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 180.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 151.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.91 and P/E Ratio of 8.99. These metrics all suggest that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has 410.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.63 to 25.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 7.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.