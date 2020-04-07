The Wendy’s Company [WEN] took an upward turn with a change of 10.57%, trading at the price of $14.44 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Wendy’s Company shares have an average trading volume of 4.57M shares for that time period. WEN monthly volatility recorded 15.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.97%. PS value for WEN stocks is 1.93 with PB recorded at 6.36.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Wendy’s Company [WEN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.44, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is sitting at 4.04. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.63. Its Return on Equity is 22.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 719.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 704.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.03 and P/E Ratio of 24.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has 227.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 111.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 7.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Wendy’s Company [WEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company [WEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.