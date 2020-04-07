Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is following N/A trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.73 after TNXP shares went N/A by 0.00% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go N/A is N/A momentum in the press.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TNXP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.73, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -172.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -172.99. Its Return on Equity is -249.20%, and its Return on Assets is -201.00%. These metrics suggest that this Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.85. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.04. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has 49.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 27.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 12.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.