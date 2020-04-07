Triumph Group Inc.[TGI] stock saw a move by 36.72% on Monday, touching 869757.0. Based on the recent volume, Triumph Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TGI shares recorded 56.82M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] stock additionally went down by -10.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -64.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TGI stock is set at -75.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by -77.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TGI shares showcased -71.40% decrease. TGI saw 29.38 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.88, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] is sitting at 2.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] sitting at -3.00% and its Gross Margin at 19.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.15. Its Return on Equity is 27.10%, and its Return on Assets is -5.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 162.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] has 56.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 329.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.02 to 29.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.10, which indicates that it is 19.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Triumph Group Inc. [TGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.