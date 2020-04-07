Under Armour Inc. [UAA] saw a change by 9.37% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.99. The company is holding 403.11M shares with keeping 381.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.73% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -67.57% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -58.48%, trading +21.73% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 403.11M shares valued at 5.78 million were bought and sold.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Under Armour Inc. [UAA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UAA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.99, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Under Armour Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 44.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has 403.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.39 to 27.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 10.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour Inc. [UAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Under Armour Inc. [UAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.