United Airlines Holdings Inc.[UAL] stock saw a move by 10.66% on Monday, touching 24.81 million. Based on the recent volume, United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UAL shares recorded 253.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock could reach median target price of $51.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock additionally went down by -20.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -53.90% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UAL stock is set at -71.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by -72.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UAL shares showcased -71.50% decrease. UAL saw 96.03 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 17.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UAL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.64, with the high estimate being $111.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.32. Its Return on Equity is 28.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 158.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.31 and P/E Ratio of 2.29. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has 253.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.80 to 96.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 13.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.