Uranium Energy Corp. [NYSE: UEC] gained by 10.77% on the last trading session, reaching $0.65 price per share at the time. Uranium Energy Corp. represents 187.52M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 110.04M with the latest information.

The Uranium Energy Corp. traded at the price of $0.65 with 976180.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UEC shares recorded 1.35M.

Uranium Energy Corp. [NYSE:UEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give UEC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.65, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.59. Its Return on Equity is -24.80%, and its Return on Assets is -18.30%. These metrics suggest that this Uranium Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.95. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has 187.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 110.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 1.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 14.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.