Walker & Dunlop Inc. [NYSE: WD] opened at $26.65 and closed at $27.95 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 15.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $32.29.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Walker & Dunlop Inc. [NYSE: WD] had 658561.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 292.16K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 24.55 during that period and WD managed to take a rebound to 79.74 in the last 52 weeks.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. [NYSE:WD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.20, with the high estimate being $82.50, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $62.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] sitting at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50. These measurements indicate that Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.42. Its Return on Equity is 17.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Walker & Dunlop Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66 and P/E Ratio of 5.91. These metrics all suggest that Walker & Dunlop Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] has 38.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.55 to 79.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 12.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.