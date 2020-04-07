The share price of Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] inclined by $31.17, presently trading at $32.88. The company’s shares saw 36.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 24.10 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BSX jumped by 3.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 33.25 compared to +1.24 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.55%, while additionally dropping -13.84% during the last 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $46.87. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.99% increase from the current trading price.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BSX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.88, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is sitting at 4.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.81.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.80. These measurements indicate that Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.91. Its Return on Equity is 44.50%, and its Return on Assets is 17.80%. These metrics all suggest that Boston Scientific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.74 and P/E Ratio of 9.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.39B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 4.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.