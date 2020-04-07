Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] opened at $0.5696 and closed at $0.57 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 15.70% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.66.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] had 772613.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 449.52K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 45.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 33.62%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.33 during that period and BOXL managed to take a rebound to 4.56 in the last 52 weeks.

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Boxlight Corporation [BOXL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BOXL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.66, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] sitting at -13.80% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -82.76. Its Return on Equity is -137.00%, and its Return on Assets is -29.70%. These metrics suggest that this Boxlight Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has 12.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 4.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] a Reliable Buy?

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.