Conn’s Inc. [CONN] saw a change by 22.36% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.41. The company is holding 30.60M shares with keeping 18.94M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 55.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -84.02% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -61.16%, trading +56.18% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 30.60M shares valued at 968237.0 were bought and sold.

Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ:CONN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Conn’s Inc. [CONN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CONN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Conn’s Inc. [CONN] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Conn’s Inc. [CONN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conn’s Inc. [CONN] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.69. Its Return on Equity is 13.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CONN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Conn’s Inc. [CONN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 145.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Conn’s Inc. [CONN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.47 and P/E Ratio of 1.67. These metrics all suggest that Conn’s Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Conn’s Inc. [CONN] has 30.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 110.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.83 to 27.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 12.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conn’s Inc. [CONN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Conn’s Inc. [CONN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.