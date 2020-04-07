Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] opened at $32.20 and closed at $32.10 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 13.16% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $36.33.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] had 3.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.22M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.74%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.81%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.55 during that period and FANG managed to take a rebound to 114.14 in the last 52 weeks.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give FANG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.46, with the high estimate being $141.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.30. Its Return on Equity is 1.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Diamondback Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 40.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 26.21. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has 161.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 149.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 14.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.