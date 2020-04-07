Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $3.49 after FOSL shares went up by 2.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FOSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FOSL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.49, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 49.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.74. Its Return on Equity is -10.00%, and its Return on Assets is -3.30%. These metrics suggest that this Fossil Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has 47.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 160.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.84 to 14.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 11.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] a Reliable Buy?

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.