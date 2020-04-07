PaySign Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYS] stock went up by 27.02% or 1.39 points up from its previous closing price of 5.13. The stock reached $6.52 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PAYS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.90% in the period of the last 7 days.

PAYS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.18, at one point touching $4.56. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -65.10%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.67 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -31.60% after the recent low of 3.63.

PaySign Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to PaySign Inc. [PAYS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PAYS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.54, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $9.60 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PaySign Inc. [PAYS] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PaySign Inc. [PAYS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PaySign Inc. [PAYS] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 55.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.80. These measurements indicate that PaySign Inc. [PAYS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 36.61. Its Return on Equity is 32.80%, and its Return on Assets is 8.40%. These metrics all suggest that PaySign Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.92. PaySign Inc. [PAYS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.39 and P/E Ratio of 47.84. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

PaySign Inc. [PAYS] has 42.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 219.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.63 to 18.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 15.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PaySign Inc. [PAYS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PaySign Inc. [PAYS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.