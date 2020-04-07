Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] saw a change by 1.78% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.18. The company is holding 23.24M shares with keeping 23.24M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 50.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -90.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -67.64%, trading +50.90% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 23.24M shares valued at 748573.0 were bought and sold.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SCON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SCON an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.18, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -221.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -223.68. Its Return on Equity is -363.40%, and its Return on Assets is -246.00%. These metrics suggest that this Superconductor Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has 23.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.50, which indicates that it is 20.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.