VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $14.26 after VICI shares went up by 3.48% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VICI an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is sitting at 4.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at 87.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60. Its Return on Equity is 7.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VICI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 11.33. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 504.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.85 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.