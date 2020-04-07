Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] took an upward turn with a change of 16.97%, trading at the price of $56.73 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.98 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Wynn Resorts Limited shares have an average trading volume of 4.81M shares for that time period. WYNN monthly volatility recorded 16.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.15%. PS value for WYNN stocks is 1.00 with PB recorded at 3.47.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WYNN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.73, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.05. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WYNN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 608.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 588.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.49 and P/E Ratio of 49.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has 116.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.84 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 10.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.