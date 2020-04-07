Youngevity International Inc. [NASDAQ: YGYI] opened at $0.642 and closed at $0.72 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 183.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Youngevity International Inc. [NASDAQ: YGYI] had 13.97 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 95.46K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 24.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.72%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.61 during that period and YGYI managed to take a rebound to 6.77 in the last 52 weeks.

Youngevity International Inc. [NASDAQ:YGYI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give YGYI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.02, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 51.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.36. Its Return on Equity is 20.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Youngevity International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -48.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.41.

Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] has 34.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 6.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 234.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 24.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] a Reliable Buy?

Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.