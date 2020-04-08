The share price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: ATNM] inclined by $0.19, presently trading at $0.19. The company’s shares saw 14.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.17 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ATNM fall by -0.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2001 compared to -0.0012 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.72%, while additionally dropping -65.57% during the last 12 months. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.56% increase from the current trading price.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATNM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -209.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -210.28. Its Return on Equity is -237.40%, and its Return on Assets is -144.80%. These metrics suggest that this Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.23. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has 163.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 0.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 6.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.