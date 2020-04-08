ADMA Biologics Inc.[ADMA] stock saw a move by -7.55% on Tuesday, touching 2.26 million. Based on the recent volume, ADMA Biologics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADMA shares recorded 72.36M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock could reach median target price of $11.00.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock additionally went up by 2.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADMA stock is set at -42.80% by far, with shares price recording returns by -21.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADMA shares showcased -28.12% decrease. ADMA saw 5.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.45 compared to high within the same period of time.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADMA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.94, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -34.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -47.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.28. Its Return on Equity is -161.90%, and its Return on Assets is -39.70%. These metrics suggest that this ADMA Biologics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 323.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 322.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.06.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has 72.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 212.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.45 to 5.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.34, which indicates that it is 13.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.