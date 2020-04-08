AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] took an downward turn with a change of -1.61%, trading at the price of $0.61 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while AIkido Pharma Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.33M shares for that time period. AIKI monthly volatility recorded 29.09%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.49%. PS value for AIKI stocks is 879.76 with PB recorded at 0.20.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give AIKI an – rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.61, with the high estimate being $1822.10, the low estimate being $1822.10 and the median estimate amounting to $1822.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.62.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.97. Its Return on Equity is -40.50%, and its Return on Assets is -37.40%. These metrics suggest that this AIkido Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 782.48. AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has 12.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 5.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 16.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.