AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE: AIM] shares went lower by -5.73% from its previous closing of 2.62, now trading at the price of $2.47, also subtracting -0.15 points. Is AIM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AIM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 26.81M float and a 2.34% run over in the last seven days. AIM share price has been hovering between 14.81 and 0.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give AIM an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -71.87.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 385.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 17.64. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 26.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 70.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 548.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.01, which indicates that it is 16.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.