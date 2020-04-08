Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AIMT] gained by 5.18% on the last trading session, reaching $14.81 price per share at the time. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. represents 67.87M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.01B with the latest information.

The Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $14.81 with 1.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AIMT shares recorded 1.85M.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AIMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AIMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.81, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.08.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -109.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -109.33. Its Return on Equity is -138.40%, and its Return on Assets is -90.70%. These metrics suggest that this Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.34. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.52.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] has 67.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.09 to 37.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 7.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.