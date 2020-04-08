American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] took an upward turn with a change of 6.90%, trading at the price of $10.93 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 41.57 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while American Airlines Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 34.97M shares for that time period. AAL monthly volatility recorded 17.66%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.11%. PS value for AAL stocks is 0.10.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AAL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.92, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is sitting at 2.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.85. Its Return on Assets is 2.80%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 456.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.09 to 35.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 13.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.