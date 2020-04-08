Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] took an upward turn with a change of 0.88%, trading at the price of $103.48 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.04M shares for that time period. AMP monthly volatility recorded 11.57%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.58%. PS value for AMP stocks is 1.03 with PB recorded at 2.33.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE:AMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $102.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 44.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.17. Its Return on Equity is 32.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.76 and P/E Ratio of 7.42. These metrics all suggest that Ameriprise Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] has 128.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.01 to 180.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 8.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.