The share price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] inclined by $9.84, presently trading at $10.10. The company’s shares saw 61.60% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.25 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FOLD jumped by 9.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.64 compared to +0.86 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.81%, while additionally dropping -29.37% during the last 12 months. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.03% increase from the current trading price.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FOLD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.10, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 87.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -53.03. Its Return on Equity is -68.70%, and its Return on Assets is -41.70%. These metrics suggest that this Amicus Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has 264.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 14.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 7.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.