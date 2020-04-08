Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMPE] opened at $0.48 and closed at $0.48 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMPE] had 1.23 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.46M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 21.62%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.26 during that period and AMPE managed to take a rebound to 1.31 in the last 52 weeks.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMPE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.47, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -282.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -211.50. Its Return on Equity is -256.90%, and its Return on Assets is -85.90%. These metrics suggest that this Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.07. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.36.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has 162.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 76.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 1.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 21.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.