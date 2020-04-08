Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] gained by 11.58% on the last trading session, reaching $22.93 price per share at the time. Aramark represents 266.36M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.47B with the latest information.

The Aramark traded at the price of $22.93 with 2.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ARMK shares recorded 4.42M.

Aramark [NYSE:ARMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Aramark [ARMK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ARMK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.95, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aramark [ARMK] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aramark [ARMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aramark [ARMK] sitting at 4.80% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.45. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ARMK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aramark [ARMK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 201.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 199.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Aramark [ARMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.02 and P/E Ratio of 16.89. These metrics all suggest that Aramark is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Aramark [ARMK] has 266.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.65 to 47.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 10.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aramark [ARMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aramark [ARMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.