The share price of Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] inclined by $11.01, presently trading at $11.76. The company’s shares saw 48.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.90 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ARCC jumped by 2.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.14 compared to +1.93 of all time high it touched on 04/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -32.74%, while additionally dropping -36.67% during the last 12 months. Ares Capital Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.04. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.28% increase from the current trading price.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 425.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.