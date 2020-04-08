The share price of Ares Management Corporation [NYSE: ARES] inclined by $30.80, presently trading at $32.11. The company’s shares saw 58.96% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 20.20 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ARES jumped by 3.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 33.73 compared to +1.18 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.39%, while additionally gaining 34.92% during the last 12 months. Ares Management Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.89% increase from the current trading price.

Ares Management Corporation [NYSE:ARES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ares Management Corporation [ARES], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Management Corporation [ARES] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Management Corporation [ARES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Management Corporation [ARES] sitting at 17.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.66. Its Return on Equity is 30.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ARES financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,115.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,803.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 226.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 24.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.12 and P/E Ratio of 30.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has 245.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.20 to 41.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 6.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Management Corporation [ARES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Management Corporation [ARES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.