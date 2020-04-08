Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] stock went up by 1.55% or 0.45 points up from its previous closing price of 28.94. The stock reached $29.39 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ARWR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.16% in the period of the last 7 days.

ARWR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $30.50, at one point touching $28.65. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -60.13%. The 52-week high currently stands at 73.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 48.81% after the recent low of 17.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARWR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.39, with the high estimate being $81.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $63.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] sitting at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60. These measurements indicate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.69. Its Return on Equity is 18.20%, and its Return on Assets is 13.20%. These metrics all suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.06 and P/E Ratio of 54.26. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has 104.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.30 to 73.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 7.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.