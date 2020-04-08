At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] opened at $1.85 and closed at $1.55 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 18.07% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.83.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] had 1.8 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.60M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 28.29%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.20 during that period and HOME managed to take a rebound to 24.81 in the last 52 weeks.

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to At Home Group Inc. [HOME], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HOME an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.83, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $1.80 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.31. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HOME financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 301.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has 65.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 102.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 24.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 19.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is At Home Group Inc. [HOME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of At Home Group Inc. [HOME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.