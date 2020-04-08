AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] dipped by -2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $29.43 price per share at the time. AT&T Inc. represents 7.51B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 225.97B with the latest information.

The AT&T Inc. traded at the price of $29.43 with 15.49 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of T shares recorded 47.37M.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding AT&T Inc. [T], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give T an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.48, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AT&T Inc. [T] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AT&T Inc. [T]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AT&T Inc. [T] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.93. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates T financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AT&T Inc. [T] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. AT&T Inc. [T] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.90 and P/E Ratio of 15.51. These metrics all suggest that AT&T Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AT&T Inc. [T] has 7.51B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 225.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.08 to 39.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AT&T Inc. [T] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AT&T Inc. [T], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.