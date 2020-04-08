Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] dipped by -0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $61.94 price per share at the time. Black Knight Inc. represents 154.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.56B with the latest information.

The Black Knight Inc. traded at the price of $61.94 with 1.28 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BKI shares recorded 1.07M.

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Black Knight Inc. [BKI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Black Knight Inc. [BKI] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Black Knight Inc. [BKI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Black Knight Inc. [BKI] sitting at 24.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.37. Its Return on Equity is 5.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BKI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.33 and P/E Ratio of 75.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has 154.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.01 to 76.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Black Knight Inc. [BKI] a Reliable Buy?

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.