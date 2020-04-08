Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BOOT] gained by 16.58% on the last trading session, reaching $13.64 price per share at the time. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. represents 28.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 395.29M with the latest information.

The Boot Barn Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $13.64 with 2.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BOOT shares recorded 1.19M.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BOOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BOOT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.64, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 33.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.09. Its Return on Equity is 17.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.41 and P/E Ratio of 7.82. These metrics all suggest that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] has 28.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 395.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.03 to 48.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.84, which indicates that it is 11.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.