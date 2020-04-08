BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIO] opened at $25.54 and closed at $25.00 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.42.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIO] had 1.02 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 892.56K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.40%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.23 during that period and BBIO managed to take a rebound to 48.36 in the last 52 weeks.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BBIO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.42, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 93.80%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -52.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -59.93. Its Return on Equity is -320.50%, and its Return on Assets is -52.10%. These metrics suggest that this BridgeBio Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 86.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.61.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] has 137.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.23 to 48.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.