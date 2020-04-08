Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] dipped by -1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $9.60 price per share at the time. Brixmor Property Group Inc. represents 299.15M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.91B with the latest information.

The Brixmor Property Group Inc. traded at the price of $9.60 with 1.94 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BRX shares recorded 3.78M.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is sitting at 3.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Fundamental Analysis of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.50. These measurements indicate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has 299.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.51 to 22.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 9.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.